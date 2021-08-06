Money and Marriage: Why I still send money back home

Em Rama moved to Australia after marrying her Italian-Australian boyfriend, Rocky.





In an interview with SBS Filipino ’s love down under, Ms Rama shares that she strongly advocates for financial independence among women.





“Financial independence is a hot topic especially for Filipinas who are married to non-Filipinos. I want to emphasise that women can earn their own money and they are not dependent on their partners.”





Advertisement

Ms Rama shares that she’s always been resourceful at an early age which is why she has been earning her own money at the age of twelve.





“At 12, I started earning money. I sell whatever I can sell. From Avon, to Natasha, you name it. Although I finished social work as a degree, I always believed I had entrepreneurial skills.”





Sending money to the Philippines

As the breadwinner to her family back home, she says that every dollar she sends is their chance of a comfortable life. And although she has a family of her own now, she says she always felt the need to help.





"I came from a poor family which is why I work so hard. I have grown to think that no one else will help me except myself. I need to assist my family because I want them to live a comfortable life.”





Ms Rama shares that she continues to send financial support to her family in the Philippines with her husband’s approval.





“Before we got married, I told my husband that it is important for me to send money to my family so he understands that part and I have never asked him for money unless he offers to help.”





The entrepreneur who also owns a cleaning business says she is pretty much content with their current financial set-up where they both have separate money and shared bills.





“We do not have a joint account and I don’t think we’ll ever have one. My husband pays for the mortgage and our son’s childcare, while I pay for the food supplies and house bills.”





With their current financial set-up Ms Rama believes that she has a control over her own money and no one can stop her from extending financial help.





"I came from a poor family and I have grown to think that no one else will help me except myself."





And while a separate bank account works for them, she believes that with honest communication, couples can tackle money as a team even with a separate money.











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories



































