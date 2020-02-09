SBS Filipino

Montaigne to represent Australia at Eurovision

2020 Eurovision - Australia winner Montaigne performs Dont Break Me during the final at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Saturday, February 8, 2020. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING

Eurovision Australia Decides winner Montaigne Source: SBS

Published 9 February 2020 at 11:56am, updated 9 February 2020 at 11:59am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Sydney singer-songwriter Montaigne has been chosen to represent Australia at the Eurovision song contest in the Netherlands in May.

The 24-year-old beat out nine other acts in the televised Australia Decides final on the Gold Coast, scoring the most votes from a combined jury and public tally with her song 'Don't Break Me'.

