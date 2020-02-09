Montaigne to represent Australia at Eurovision

The 24-year-old beat out nine other acts in the televised Australia Decides final on the Gold Coast, scoring the most votes from a combined jury and public tally with her song 'Don't Break Me'.
Eurovision Australia Decides winner Montaigne Source: SBS
Published 9 February 2020 at 11:56am, updated 9 February 2020 at 11:59am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sydney singer-songwriter Montaigne has been chosen to represent Australia at the Eurovision song contest in the Netherlands in May.
