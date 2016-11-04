More Australians saying they have Lyme disease

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen More Australians saying they have Lyme diseasePlay03:57SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.81MB)Published 5 November 2016 at 9:36amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A Senate inquiry has heard an increasing number of Australians say they are experiencing symptoms of Lyme disease.Published 5 November 2016 at 9:36amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesMany doctors have long denied the presence of the disease in Australia, saying ticks in the country do not carry the correct pathogens. Now, researchers are calling for new studies to potentially redefine the illness and improve treatment. ShareLatest podcast episodesState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels