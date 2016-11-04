SBS Filipino

More Australians saying they have Lyme disease

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_581299.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 November 2016 at 9:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Senate inquiry has heard an increasing number of Australians say they are experiencing symptoms of Lyme disease.

Published 5 November 2016 at 9:36am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many doctors have long denied the presence of the disease in Australia, saying ticks in the country do not carry the correct pathogens.

 

Now, researchers are calling for new studies to potentially redefine the illness and improve treatment.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels