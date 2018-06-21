SBS Filipino

More compensation for killed WA workers

SBS Filipino

Workers watching digger in quarry

Workers watching digger in quarry Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 3:33pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Perth Report. Summary of latest report in the western state by Cielo Franklin. Image: Workers in a quarry ( AAP)

Published 21 June 2018 at 3:29pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 3:33pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
WA boaties to be hit by fee increases in the thousands of dollars as part of government’s harbour plan; Perth dad fined $200 for drinking beer while fishing calls police ‘un-Australian’; McGowan Government gives one-year reprieve for WA grandcarer scheme; More compensation for killed WA workers; Pool exclusion mooted after day care death; Grow Free movement springs up around Perth to encourage neighbours to share food; and World's oldest orangutan dies at WA zoo

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom