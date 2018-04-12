More footage of Australian sheep crammed, dying in live exports

Protesters in Tel Aviv against live animal export to Israel

A small group of protesters voice their opposition to live cattle export from Australia to Israel Source: AAP

Published 12 April 2018 at 12:11pm, updated 12 April 2018 at 12:15pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New footage of hundreds of Australian sheep cramped together and dying aboard a live-export ship has again focused attention on the failures in the industry. Image: Protesters in Tel Aviv in November opposing live exports from Australia to Israel (AAP)

The sector is now being pressured to either meet higher standards or face a blockade after more footage has emerged.

