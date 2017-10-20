SBS Filipino

More people employed but where are all the entry level jobs?

limited entry level positions

Published 20 October 2017 at 4:04pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 4:08pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report has found it's getting harder for low-skilled job seekers to break into the workforce.

Anglicare Australia commissioned the report and it's calling for more government intervention to help low skilled workers overcome barriers.

 

