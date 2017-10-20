More people employed but where are all the entry level jobs?

Anglicare Australia commissioned the report and it's calling for more government intervention to help low skilled workers overcome barriers.
Published 20 October 2017 at 4:04pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 4:08pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A new report has found it's getting harder for low-skilled job seekers to break into the workforce.
