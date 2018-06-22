More people may be charged over the controversial DAP fund, says Malacanang

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III Source: AAP
Published 22 June 2018 at 2:39pm, updated 22 June 2018 at 4:51pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former President Benigno Aquino may be charged for the alleged anomalous use of Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) funds while Malacanang warns, several allies of the former president may also face charges in relation to the controversial DAP funds
Published 22 June 2018 at 2:39pm, updated 22 June 2018 at 4:51pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share