More than 1,000 families find temporary home in Bauan Technical High School

Bauan Technical High School has become a temporary home to more than 1,000 families affected by Taal Volcano's recent activity

Bauan Technical High School has become a temporary home to more than 1,000 families affected by Taal Volcano's recent activity Source: A Asilo

Published 30 January 2020 at 10:28pm, updated 30 January 2020 at 10:44pm
By Maridel Martinez
Residents of nearby towns have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the danger posed by Taal Volcano's recent activity. Bauan Technical High School is one of around 47 evacuation centres set up to accommodate evacuees. More than 1,000 families have set up temporary homes in the said high school. Ariestelo Asilo, one of the organizers gives us an idea of what life is like for more than 4,000 people living in uncertainty.

