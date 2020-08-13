SBS Filipino

More than a million Australians are unemployed

Published 14 August 2020 at 9:04am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:59pm
By Marcus Megalokonomous, Pablo Vinales, John Baldock
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
More than a million Australians are unemployed with the official jobless rate increasing to seven-point-five per cent.

The Government says the figures were to be expected, but the impact of lockdowns in Victoria means more bad news is on the way.

 

