SBS Filipino

More travellers and overseas visa-holders can soon return to Australia

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 22, 2021. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 22, 2021. Source: AAP/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 November 2021 at 2:21am, updated 23 November 2021 at 10:45am
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

The Federal Government's plan to reopen the nation is about to step into another phase. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to allow more travellers and overseas visa-holders back into the country after an almost two-year hiatus.

Published 23 November 2021 at 2:21am, updated 23 November 2021 at 10:45am
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Currently around 200,000 people who fall into these visa categories waiting to come into Australia over the next financial year.
  • Vaccinated travellers from Japan and Korea will also be allowed into the country from December the 1st, in addition to the travellers now able to come from Singapore.
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the move to reopen will be an important step towards strengthening Australia's post-pandemic economy.
For two years, they've been locked out, stranded and unsure of if and when they would be allowed back in but now the Prime Minister has finally set a date for certain visa holders to enter Australia.

Instead, Scott Morrison says, they will need to be fully vaccinated and have a negative P-C-R COVID test result before they come in.

 

Advertisement
"From the 1st of December, 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa-holders will be able to come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption. Eligible visa holders including skilled and student cohorts as well as humanitarian, temporary working holidaymakers and provisional family visa holidays."

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?