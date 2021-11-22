More travellers and overseas visa-holders can soon return to Australia

Highlights
- Currently around 200,000 people who fall into these visa categories waiting to come into Australia over the next financial year.
- Vaccinated travellers from Japan and Korea will also be allowed into the country from December the 1st, in addition to the travellers now able to come from Singapore.
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the move to reopen will be an important step towards strengthening Australia's post-pandemic economy.
For two years, they've been locked out, stranded and unsure of if and when they would be allowed back in but now the Prime Minister has finally set a date for certain visa holders to enter Australia.
Instead, Scott Morrison says, they will need to be fully vaccinated and have a negative P-C-R COVID test result before they come in.
"From the 1st of December, 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa-holders will be able to come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption. Eligible visa holders including skilled and student cohorts as well as humanitarian, temporary working holidaymakers and provisional family visa holidays."