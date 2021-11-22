More travellers and overseas visa-holders can soon return to Australia

Highlights Currently around 200,000 people who fall into these visa categories waiting to come into Australia over the next financial year.

Vaccinated travellers from Japan and Korea will also be allowed into the country from December the 1st, in addition to the travellers now able to come from Singapore.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the move to reopen will be an important step towards strengthening Australia's post-pandemic economy.

For two years, they've been locked out, stranded and unsure of if and when they would be allowed back in but now the Prime Minister has finally set a date for certain visa holders to enter Australia.





Instead, Scott Morrison says, they will need to be fully vaccinated and have a negative P-C-R COVID test result before they come in.











"From the 1st of December, 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa-holders will be able to come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption. Eligible visa holders including skilled and student cohorts as well as humanitarian, temporary working holidaymakers and provisional family visa holidays."















