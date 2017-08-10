His warning comes amid reports US analysts have concluded North Korea has successfully miniaturised a nuclear warhead. And in North Korea, state media says the government has now threatened a missile strike near the US territory of Guam.
More warnings and threats between US, North Korea
United States president Donald Trump has threatened North Korea with what he calls "fire and fury like the world has never seen." Image: A marketplace in Guam, which North Korea has threatened to attack (AAP)
