Morrison pushing for more international students to go regional

are there enough resources for international students in rural universities?

Council of International Students Australia president Bijay Sapkota Source: SBS

Published 21 September 2018 at 4:27pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 4:32pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Maridel Martinez
International students are being encouraged to study at regional universities rather than in major cities under a Federal Government plan to ease population growth in Australia's capital cities. But international-student advocates warn more incentives are needed to make it a viable option.

