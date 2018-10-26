Morrison unveils first federal drought fund of its kind

In an exclusive interview with SBS, Mr Morrison has also spoken on Australia's refugee policy, China, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the leadership spill that toppled former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an interview with SBS Source: SBS
Published 26 October 2018 at 3:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:16pm
By Brett Mason, Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled the first federal drought fund of its kind to support farmers now and into the future. It comes as parts of Australia suffer through what is being called the worst drought in decades.
