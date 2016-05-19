SBS Filipino

Most Australians against boosting refugee intake despite EU crisis: poll

Published 19 May 2016 at 5:21pm
New poll results suggest more than 50 per cent of Australians believe the level of immigration to Australia has been too high in recent years. Image: The majority of respondents to the SBS-commissioned Essential Poll dont believe Australia should lift its refugee intake in response to the crisis in Europe. (AAP)

With the federal election just weeks away and immigration prominent on the campaign agenda, the Essential Poll conducted on behalf of SBS shows most respondents thought the coalition had the right policies on immigration over Labor.

 

 





