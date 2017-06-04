Motherland, a story of thousands of mums

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Motherland, a documentary by Fil-American filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz, take us into the busiest hospital for women giving birth - the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital - in one of the poorest and populous country in the world.





Motherland director Ramona S. Diaz (Supplied) Source: Supplied by CineDiaz





This film is one of the three Filipino movies included in this year's Sydney Film Festival, June 7 - 18.











Watch below for the trailer of the movie:















