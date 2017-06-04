Motherland, a story of thousands of mums

SBS Filipino

Motherland

Outside the Fabella hospital Source: Supplied by CineDiaz

Published 4 June 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 3:24pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Thousands of women give birth to newborns in the busiest maternity hospital in the Philippines, if not in South East Asia. Image: A scene from the documentary Motherland (Screenshot from Motherland's trailer)

Motherland, a documentary by Fil-American filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz, take us into the busiest hospital for women giving birth - the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital - in one of the poorest and populous country in the world.

Motherland
Motherland director Ramona S. Diaz (Supplied) Source: Supplied by CineDiaz


This film is one of the three Filipino movies included in this year's Sydney Film Festival, June 7 - 18.

 

Watch below for the trailer of the movie:



 

For more information on the films included in this year's festival, go to
Sydney Film Festival
.

