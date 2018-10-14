Mrs Sydney & Charity Queen: There's more to beauty and age

Beauty competitions have evolved over the years, it's no longer just the physical beauty that is being adjudged, what you can offer to the community in particular to those in need, takes a big part of today's pageants.





And living up to promote beauty with advocacy, the Filipino Australian Community Association of Eastern Sydney (FACAES) will be holding its first-ever Mrs Sydney NSW and Charity Queen at their 2nd FACAES Filipino Fiesta.





We speak with two of the seven Mrs Sydney NSW and Charity Queen 2018 candidates Lee Meekan and Riza Balatbat about the event.





The other candidates vying for the titles are: Maria Singh, Mellie Valdez, Mary Gonzales, Jenny Buys and Racquel Delos Santos.



