Mrs Sydney & Charity Queen: There's more to beauty and age

Mrs Sydney NSW

Mrs Sydney NSW & Charity Queen 2018 candidates Lee Meekan (left) and Riza Balatbat Source: SBS Filipino

Published 14 October 2018 at 2:42pm, updated 6 November 2018 at 4:19pm
By Annalyn Violata
Outer beauty is short-lived, but one's golden heart and advocacy for others are immeasurable.

Beauty competitions have evolved over the years, it's no longer just the physical beauty that is being adjudged, what you can offer to the community in particular to those in need, takes a big part of today's pageants.

And living up to promote beauty with advocacy, the Filipino Australian Community Association of Eastern Sydney (FACAES) will be holding its first-ever Mrs Sydney NSW and Charity Queen at their 2nd FACAES Filipino Fiesta.

We speak with two of the seven Mrs Sydney NSW and Charity Queen 2018 candidates Lee Meekan and Riza Balatbat about the event.

The other candidates vying for the titles are: Maria Singh, Mellie Valdez, Mary Gonzales, Jenny Buys and Racquel Delos Santos.

Filipino Australian Community Association of Eastern Sydney
FACAES' President Precy Santos with the two of the seven Mrs Sydney & Charity Queen 2018 candidates (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


