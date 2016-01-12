SBS Filipino

MSF Fears Casualty Increase After Yemen Hospital Attack

site_197_Filipino_465672.JPG

Published 12 January 2016 at 11:56am
Available in other languages

The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) fears the number of casualties could still rise after an attack on another of its hospitals in Yemen.

M-S-F says staff and patients have been killed and injured, in what it describes as the third severe incident in a Yemen health facility supported by the organisation, in the past three months.

 





