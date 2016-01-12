MSF Fears Casualty Increase After Yemen Hospital Attack

M-S-F says staff and patients have been killed and injured, in what it describes as the third severe incident in a Yemen health facility supported by the organisation, in the past three months.
Published 12 January 2016 at 11:56am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) fears the number of casualties could still rise after an attack on another of its hospitals in Yemen. Image: Men inspect a house destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen. (AAP)
