Mudpacks, sleeping packs and other skin care supplements
Rachel Chung Source: Supplied
Published 2 July 2017 at 1:46pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After we exfoliate, Image Consultant Rachel Chung advises that we take a few more steps to ensure a healthy clean skin. Mudpacks, sleeping packs and cold packs are finals steps before we can finally have a good night's rest. Image: Rachel Chung (Supplied)
Published 2 July 2017 at 1:46pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share