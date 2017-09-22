Multicultural and multi-faith groups urge a YES vote on same-sex marriage

Image: Representatives from the various group rally on steps of Victorian Parliament (SBS)
Published 22 September 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 22 September 2017 at 3:57pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Multicultural and multi-faith groups have gathered to formally launch their push for a "Yes" vote on same-sex marriage. Many nationalities were represented but not all newly arrived Australians are in favour of changing existing laws.
