Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year awardee shares her winning formula for starting a business

Highlights
- A cafe owner in Brisbane wins the 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year
- Rejoice Thomson started with her first business in 2014 and expanded it after its fourth year
- Her advice to those looking to start their business is, ‘you should never stop learning.’
Many people underestimate how much planning and thought should be going into opening a cafe or restaurant business.
"When starting out a business, it is important to be passionate about what you do. Success doesn't stop with awards" shares 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year winner Rejoice Thomson.
