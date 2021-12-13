Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year awardee shares her winning formula for starting a business

Highlights A cafe owner in Brisbane wins the 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year

Rejoice Thomson started with her first business in 2014 and expanded it after its fourth year

Her advice to those looking to start their business is, ‘you should never stop learning.’

Many people underestimate how much planning and thought should be going into opening a cafe or restaurant business.





"When starting out a business, it is important to be passionate about what you do. Success doesn't stop with awards" shares 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year winner Rejoice Thomson.











