Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year awardee shares her winning formula for starting a business

rejoice thomson, dovetail on overend, 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year, Brisbane

Rejoice Thomson and her baked creations Source: Dovetail on Overend via Facebook

Published 13 December 2021 at 2:52pm, updated 13 December 2021 at 3:25pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Queensland cafe owner Rejoice Thomson received the 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year last month and became the very first Filipino to be awarded the accolade in the 15 years of the Lord Mayor's Multicultural Business Awards in Brisbane. She shares with SBS Filipino a winning business starter guide.

Highlights
  • A cafe owner in Brisbane wins the 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Rejoice Thomson started with her first business in 2014 and expanded it after its fourth year
  • Her advice to those looking to start their business is, ‘you should never stop learning.’
Many people underestimate how much planning and thought should be going into opening a cafe or restaurant business. 

"When starting out a business, it is important to be passionate about what you do. Success doesn't stop with awards" shares 2021 Multicultural Entrepreneur of the Year winner Rejoice Thomson. 

 

'My family is my why': Gluten-free baking is cafe owner's expression of love



