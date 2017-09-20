SBS Filipino

Multicultural groups concerned over proposed citizenship laws

Published 20 September 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 4:35pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Proposed changes to Australia's citizenship laws have divided many community groups. Ethnic communities say they feel unfairly targeted, while the government believes it will improve security and make the term 'citizen' really mean something.

Image: Citizenship certificate (file) (AAP) 

