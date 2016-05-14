Multicultural West Sessions jam in music at the Blacktown Arts Centre

Eric Fortaleza, who received the 2016 Performing Arts Residency at Blacktown Arts Centre, is one of those who formed and led the presentation of the group The West Sessions. He is a Filipino-Australian professional bass player.











And soon to be a powerful force in the music industry in Australia and former participant in the singing competition The Voice and X-Factor, Michael Duchesne, will also be performing at Blacktown Arts Centre every third Wednesday of the month until the month of August.











They will be joined by other Filipino musicians who grew up from western Sydney.











(Michael Duchesne and Eric Fortaleza at SBS Studios in Sydney)









