SBS Filipino

Multicultural youth optimistic but find discrimination an issue

SBS Filipino

Multicultural Youth

Survey shows optimism but wariness among multicultural youth Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2018 at 12:49pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The first nationwide study of young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds has revealed a conflicting picture.

Published 9 June 2018 at 12:49pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While most report a feeling of belonging and optimism about their futures, concerns around discrimination and safety persist.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom