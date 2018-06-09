Multicultural youth optimistic but find discrimination an issue

While most report a feeling of belonging and optimism about their futures, concerns around discrimination and safety persist.
Survey shows optimism but wariness among multicultural youth Source: AAP
Published 9 June 2018 at 12:49pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The first nationwide study of young people from refugee and migrant backgrounds has revealed a conflicting picture.
Published 9 June 2018 at 12:49pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share