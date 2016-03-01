SBS Filipino

Multiculturalism 'Good for Australia', Say 85% of Australians

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_476631.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2016 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians are overwhelmingly in favour of multiculturalism - so says a new discussion paper exploring attitudes towards diversity. Image: (AAP)

Published 1 March 2016 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Scanlon Foundation has been looking at these perceptions over the past decade, and most recent research shows 85 per cent of Australians agree that multiculturalism has been good for the country.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January