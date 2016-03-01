Multiculturalism 'Good for Australia', Say 85% of Australians

The Scanlon Foundation has been looking at these perceptions over the past decade, and most recent research shows 85 per cent of Australians agree that multiculturalism has been good for the country.
Published 1 March 2016 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians are overwhelmingly in favour of multiculturalism - so says a new discussion paper exploring attitudes towards diversity. Image: (AAP)
Published 1 March 2016 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share