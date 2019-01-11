Multimillion dollar boost for mental health

SBS Filipino

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt. Source: AAP

Published 12 January 2019 at 10:56am, updated 12 January 2019 at 11:04am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal government says the deaths of two Indigenous girls, aged just 12 and 13, this week are a reminder of the need for new models to tackle mental health in remote communities. It's announced a 47-million dollar funding boost to tackle youth mental health nationwide, with a significant percentage going towards developing services in Indigenous communities.

