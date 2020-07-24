Mum offers free educational toys through her small business to encourage family time

Highlights Mum offers free educational toys through her small business

Ms Larion wants 'giving back' to be a major part of her new-found passion

The family believes the lockdown period in Victoria means more time with her family

When design engineer, Prime Rose Larion lost her job in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, she says she had the opportunity to focus on her dream business.





“When I lost my job last May, I had the opportunity to focus on my online shop. I’ve been wanting to put up a family gift shop that sells practical products for the family.”





Prime Rose Larion hopes to encourage parents to spend quality time with their family during the lockdown period. Source: Phem Larion























The lockdown period is an opportunity for quality family time





For Prime Rose and her husband Mike, the lockdown period in Victoria can be used more meaningfully by catching on family time.





“The kids are really happy when we spend time with them. It’s not about the gadget or the toy. But when we sit down, talk and spend time with them, the kids really appreciate it.”





The kids love spending time with their parents Source: Phem Larion





Ms Larion adds that parents and children are spending less time with one another because families are still adjusting to the new normal.





“The biggest challenge for me is dealing with work and the children. It's a challenge to keep them healthy active and entertained at the same time.”





Family-friendly quarantine activities

The Larion parents keep their kids, Paolo and Pheobe engaged this lockdown by keeping them involved in different activities such as doing the household chores, playing, exercising, baking, making craft projects and even going on a backyard camping at home.





“Why not have a backyard camping at home. So we had barbecue, roasted giant marshmallows and put the tent up. The kids felt like we were really camping and they pretend that they’re in the mountains. It was fun doing things with them.”





The Larion family goes on a backyard camping at home. Source: Phem Larion





Why parent and children activities are important

Ms Larion believes that parent involvement in the child’s day to day life lay the foundation for a healthy, secure and sociable child.





“Keeping kids engaged in activities with parents have overall health impact for everyone especially the kids.”





She tries not to sweat the small stuff at home and focus on making time for her kids.





"If the house is really messy, I don’t care. I have to let go of other stuff to do the important thing which is making time and engaging with my kids," she says.





Giving back to the community

The dedicated mother says she wants 'giving back' to be a major part of her small business.





“I wanted giving back to be a part of my business. I’m not earning yet but it’s not a reason not to give.”





Ms Larion is giving away free educational toys for families. Source: Phem Larion





For the whole month of July, Ms Larion is giving away free educational toys to families to encourage them about the importance of family time.





