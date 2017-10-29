Music festival aims to help rehabilitate Marawi

The Benefit Concert is set to happen on the 4th of November in Fitzroy, Victoria.
Marawi Music Festival performers Source: Supplied
Published 29 October 2017 at 11:09am, updated 29 October 2017 at 11:26am
By Claudette Calixto
Source: SBS
Melbourne's best Filipino-Australian musician and singers will gather to hold a music festival entitled "Marawi Music Festival" to raise funds for the rehabilitation of Marawi City. Image: Performers at the Marawi Music Festival (Supplied)
