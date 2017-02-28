Muslim figures try to cool debate over handshake

A few politicians have publicly condemned the practice, but leaders in the Muslim communities, trying to soothe the debate, say not all Muslim males avoid such handshakes.
Published 28 February 2017 at 11:41am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Revelations that some Australian schools and universities have let male Muslim students refuse to shake hands with women has stirred a debate involving politicians among others. Image: A man reads after prayers at a Sydney mosque (AAP)
Published 28 February 2017 at 11:41am
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share