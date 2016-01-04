Muslim Group Helps Sydney's Homeless

Among those visiting areas frequented by Sydney's homeless population-- is a team affectionately known as the White Coats.A group of Muslim men -- whose donated food and supplies have become a popular staple.
Published 4 January 2016 at 12:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As in the past, the this Christmas holiday period remained remained one of the busiest times for charity groups. Image: Homeless Run at work (SBS)
Published 4 January 2016 at 12:26pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share