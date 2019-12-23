MyAussieChristmas: 'I won't be home for Christmas'

April Rose Kabigting is a graduating student taking up Commercial Cookery at Academia International who also works on the side as a cook at an Italian restaurant in Flinders street, Melbourne. She is celebrating her second Aussie Christmas with friends whom she now considers as family.





April admits she struggled with loneliness in the first few months of being in the country which she believes is normal for everyone. As much as she wants to fly back to the Philippines and spend the holidays with family and close friends, she would rather be practical in order for her to save money as she is solely supporting herself.





"In my case, it's not practical to go back to Philippines because the airfare tickets are so expensive. I need to prioritise my tuition fee and rent for now."





'Nothing compares to Christmas in Philippines'

She describes Christmas in Philippines as always colorful, festive and fun unlike Christmas in Australia where Christmas spirit is not as lively and warm.





She adds that most Australians are choosing to work on Christmas holidays than celebrating it with their family. While in the Philippines, people treat the season as special as possible.





"Christmas in the Philippines is just so different but life must go on and since I am here for Christmas, we celebrate with our fellow small community group. We have our small community here, we call the group as Bisdak [Bisayang Dako meaning laking Bisaya] community. We exchange gifts and hold a Noche Buena like a traditional Filipino."















April believes that it is important for international students to connect and involve themselves to specific community groups so they can be a source of support in times of need.





"I think its very important that we have a community group especially support groups because life is hard here. Most of us are here on our own so it's good to have a community that supports you. It's a very big help."





She adds that she misses going to Simbang Gabi with family and remembers how memorable her last Christmas was in the Philippines.





"My last Christmas in the Philippines was very memorable because I knew that it would take years again before I can spend Christmas in the Philippines. We tried to complete the Simbang Gabi. I was very happy that we were complete as a family."

















Homesickness may be her greatest struggle since stepping in a foreign country but she is proud to say that she has conquered the negative feeling. She also believes that after leaving her comfort zone, she has grown immensely as a person- a better version of her old self.





As the merry days are fast approaching, April and her community group are already planning for their upcoming Christmas party.





She also hopes that her Filipino friends who are now studying and working interstate will be able to celebrate with them.









