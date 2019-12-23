SBS Filipino

#MyAussieChristmas: 'People are busy working on Christmas'

SBS Filipino

Owen's family and friends in Melbourne, Australia

Owen's family and friends in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Owen Alarcon

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 December 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 23 December 2019 at 1:50pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

They say Christmas is the happiest time of the year but for some, it's not always the case.

Published 23 December 2019 at 1:21pm, updated 23 December 2019 at 1:50pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Being miles away from loved ones in the most wonderful time of the year is hard shares former hotel manager, Owen Alarcon.

He describes his Christmas in Australia as 'masaya but different'.

The former front office manager of Crowne Plaza Hotel Manila Galleria moved to Australia to study diploma of leadership and management.

He admits he felt depressed in his first few months in the country.

“To be honest during my second or third month, I somehow felt depressed because I spent my 39 years in the Philippines so adjusting was difficult although I had friends here. My lifestyle in the Philippines was different when I came here I literally had to start over and I had to adjust with how I do things.”

Owen Alarcon with the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria staff on his last day as Manager.
Owen Alarcon with the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria staff on his last day as Manager. Source: Owen Alarcon


Christmas in the Philippines vs Christmas in Australia

He says Christmas in the Philippines is more festive in comparison to Christmas in Australia where most people are busy working.

“If I’m to compare it, in the Philippines, you feel Christmas at the start of September. While here, people are busy working. Nothing beats Christmas in the Philippines.”

Mr Alarcon shares he would choose to spend Christmas with family rather than work on the holidays.

He adds the presence of his immediate family who will be flying all the way from the Philippines and Adelaide will make his Christmas more meaningful.

“We have relatives from Melbourne, Adelaide and my family from the Philippines who will be visiting so it’s going to be a grand reunion.”

He adds the highlight of their party is a boodle fight meal and gift-giving.

Mr Alarcon's Christmas prayer is the safety of his family and for clarity in terms of career and studies.

 

FOLLOW SBS FILIPINO ON FACEBOOK

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom