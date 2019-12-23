MyAussieChristmas: 'People are busy working on Christmas'

Being miles away from loved ones in the most wonderful time of the year is hard shares former hotel manager, Owen Alarcon.





He describes his Christmas in Australia as 'masaya but different'.





The former front office manager of Crowne Plaza Hotel Manila Galleria moved to Australia to study diploma of leadership and management.





He admits he felt depressed in his first few months in the country.





“To be honest during my second or third month, I somehow felt depressed because I spent my 39 years in the Philippines so adjusting was difficult although I had friends here. My lifestyle in the Philippines was different when I came here I literally had to start over and I had to adjust with how I do things.”





Owen Alarcon with the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria staff on his last day as Manager. Source: Owen Alarcon





Christmas in the Philippines vs Christmas in Australia

He says Christmas in the Philippines is more festive in comparison to Christmas in Australia where most people are busy working.





“If I’m to compare it, in the Philippines, you feel Christmas at the start of September. While here, people are busy working. Nothing beats Christmas in the Philippines.”





Mr Alarcon shares he would choose to spend Christmas with family rather than work on the holidays.





He adds the presence of his immediate family who will be flying all the way from the Philippines and Adelaide will make his Christmas more meaningful.





“We have relatives from Melbourne, Adelaide and my family from the Philippines who will be visiting so it’s going to be a grand reunion.”





He adds the highlight of their party is a boodle fight meal and gift-giving.





Mr Alarcon's Christmas prayer is the safety of his family and for clarity in terms of career and studies.









