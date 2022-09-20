Did your gift-buying cost you more than you could afford?

Highlights
- The Buy Now Pay Later sector has been scrutinised in a first-of-its-kind study out of the University of Sydney Business School.
- The study has found a significant proportion of consumers using products such as Afterpay and Zip are high-risk borrowers, more vulnerable due to the largely unregulated nature of these services.
- The University of Sydney's research found that users with multiple accounts were more likely to have more personal loans, higher credit card use and are often from a lower socioeconomic area.
