Did your gift-buying cost you more than you could afford?

AFTERPAY STOCK

A new study from the University of Sydney has found that these services are failing to protect vulnerable borrowers. Source: AAP / DEREK ROSE/AAPIMAGE

Published 28 December 2022 at 4:06pm
By Sam Dover
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
A bumper pre-Christmas shopping period this year may have enticed people to spend more than they can afford.

Highlights
  • The Buy Now Pay Later sector has been scrutinised in a first-of-its-kind study out of the University of Sydney Business School.
  • The study has found a significant proportion of consumers using products such as Afterpay and Zip are high-risk borrowers, more vulnerable due to the largely unregulated nature of these services.
  • The University of Sydney's research found that users with multiple accounts were more likely to have more personal loans, higher credit card use and are often from a lower socioeconomic area.
LISTEN TO
Filipino FINANCIAL ADVICE RNF final image

Do you understand your finances? Help may be at hand

20/09/202208:56
