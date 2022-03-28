Will daily letter delivery become a thing of the past?

Key Points
- Australia Post reported a full year loss for the first time since 2015.
- The letter business delivered a nearly 190 million-dollar loss in the first half of the financial year.
- The federal government's review of the company's business model will now look at prioritising parcels instead, with more than 500-million deliveries in the past financial year.
