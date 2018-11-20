National plastic tax could be on horizon

The report, from the global wealth manager Credit Suisse, finds the federal government, companies and everyday Australians will need to be smarter in managing their waste.
The Greens released a $500m recycling blueprint saying Australia should be leading the way on waste. Source: AAP
Published 20 November 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 21 November 2018 at 12:09pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report shows China's changing standards on recyclable waste have had a major effect on Australia's wasteproblems and predicts a national plastic tax may become a short-term solution.
