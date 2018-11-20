SBS Filipino

National plastic tax could be on horizon

File image of empty plastic bottles packed inside a shopping trolley.

The Greens released a $500m recycling blueprint saying Australia should be leading the way on waste. Source: AAP

Published 20 November 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 21 November 2018 at 12:09pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A new report shows China's changing standards on recyclable waste have had a major effect on Australia's wasteproblems and predicts a national plastic tax may become a short-term solution.

The report, from the global wealth manager Credit Suisse, finds the federal government, companies and everyday Australians will need to be smarter in managing their waste.

