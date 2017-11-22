Nationals MPs push for major banking inquiry

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Nationals MPs push for major banking inquiryPlay04:30SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Image: A customer uses an ATM Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.06MB)Published 23 November 2017 at 9:59amBy Amanda CoppPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages A growing number of Nationals MPs are pushing for a major inquiry into Australian banks -- despite it being against government policy. Image: A customer uses an ATM (AAP)Published 23 November 2017 at 9:59amBy Amanda CoppPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesQueensland Senator Barry O'Sullivan wants to introduce a private members bill to Parliament and believes he has the numbers to bring on debate. Amanda Copp reports.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul