Nationals MPs push for major banking inquiry

Image: A customer uses an ATM Source: AAP

Published 23 November 2017 at 9:59am
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Queensland Senator Barry O'Sullivan wants to introduce a private members bill to Parliament and believes he has the numbers to bring on debate.

Amanda Copp reports.

