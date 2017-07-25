Nationwide protests follow verdict in Elijah Doughty's death

Published 25 July 2017 at 11:46am
By Rangi Hirini
Source: SBS
There have been protests around the country after a West Australian man was found not guilty of manslaughter over the death of a young Indigenous boy. Image: Family and supporters of Elijah Doughty outside the Supreme Court after the trial in Perth (AAP)

Hundreds gathered in Perth and Kalgoorlie and further rallies are expected in eastern cities against the jury's verdict.

