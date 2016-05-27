Nationwide protests for Dairy Farmers in crisis

Published 27 May 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:55pm
By David Sharaz, Brianna Roberts
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Farmers who've had their income affected by the drastic price drop on milk will receive financial support. The Federal Government's offering a half a billion dollar lifeline as well as funding to set up a milk price index. It comes amid nationwide protests - calling for a fairer deal for farmers. IMAGE: Dairy Farmers rally in Melbourne (SBS World News)
