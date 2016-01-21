NBI Investigates Fake Rice Sale in Mindanao

Arms decommission of Muslim rebels may be jeopardised if Congress fails to pass Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL): Peace Panel; Military send additional soldiers to guard transmission towers of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NCGP) in several areas after new blasts last Monday; 15-year old student may be a victim of tribal wars: relatives; National Food Authority (NFA) investigates sales of fake rice; and "Pinoy Aquaman" sets new records after more than 3 hours of 11 km swim across Surigao strait.



