NBI raids online gambling den operated by Koreans; City council asks HR department to ban government employees from entering casinos; businesses appeal for cigarette ban exemptions; police welcome moves to enlarge motorbike plates; LTO considers "Angkas" a colorum; and police prepare for ironman triathlon this Sunday
NBI raids online gambling den operated by Koreans
Published 1 August 2017 at 2:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu Ciy hall (Nick Melgar)
Published 1 August 2017 at 2:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share