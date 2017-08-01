NBI raids online gambling den operated by Koreans

site_197_Filipino_725184.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2017 at 2:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the region by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu Ciy hall (Nick Melgar)

Published 1 August 2017 at 2:21pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
NBI raids online gambling den operated by Koreans; City council asks HR department to ban government employees from entering casinos; businesses appeal for cigarette ban exemptions; police welcome moves to enlarge motorbike plates; LTO considers "Angkas" a colorum; and police prepare for ironman triathlon this Sunday

Share