It has been revealed households are experiencing slower peak internet speeds because of a fee dispute between the NBN and retailers.
NBN, retailers battle leaving slower peak-time speeds
Published 24 July 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 24 July 2017 at 2:45pm
Consumer groups are calling for a better deal from telecommunications companies linked to the National Broadband Network (NBN). Image: Choice's Tom Godfrey (AAP)
