Neglect and abuse of inmates with disability inside Australian jails

The perimeter fence at Silverwater jail in Sydney, Monday, April 1, 2013. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP
Published 9 February 2018 at 12:51pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 11:06am
By Rosemary Bolger
There are calls for a prisoner carer scheme to be scrapped after convicted sex offenders were tasked with looking after fellow inmates with a disability in a Queensland jail. It's just one case of what rights advocate Human Rights Watch says is systemic neglect and abuse of Australian prisoners with physical and mental impairments.
