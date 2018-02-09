Neglect and abuse of inmates with disability inside Australian jails

SBS Filipino

The perimeter fence at Silverwater jail in Sydney's west, Monday, April 1, 2013. Two prisoners have been found dead in a cell at Silverwater jail during an inspection early today. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The perimeter fence at Silverwater jail in Sydney, Monday, April 1, 2013. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Source: AAP

Published 9 February 2018 at 12:51pm, updated 14 March 2018 at 11:06am
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There are calls for a prisoner carer scheme to be scrapped after convicted sex offenders were tasked with looking after fellow inmates with a disability in a Queensland jail. It's just one case of what rights advocate Human Rights Watch says is systemic neglect and abuse of Australian prisoners with physical and mental impairments.

