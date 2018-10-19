SBS Filipino

Nerves and excitement as HSC exams get underway

Year 12 students start exams

Published 19 October 2018 at 6:09pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 6:14pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
More than a hundred-thousand students across the country will be sitting their final school exams over the coming weeks. For some, nerves are at an all-time high, as years of study are put to the test one last time.

