Never-before-seen footage offers insight into Nauru centre

‘The Invisible’ art exhibition in Sydney

'The Invisible' art exhibition in Sydney

Published 15 October 2017 at 12:44pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 12:50pm
By Hashela Kumarawansa
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Nauru's immigration detention centre has long shied away from public scrutiny, with access to the centre virtually impossible.

But a new art exhibition in Sydney is displaying never-before-seen footage from inside the centre, offering Australians an insight into life for the refugees held in offshore limbo.

