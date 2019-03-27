SBS Filipino

Never give up: Raising a child with special needs

Olivia with mom Bless Salonga

Published 27 March 2019 at 11:20am, updated 2 April 2019 at 2:55pm
By Bless Salonga
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Olivia, the 7-year old daughter of Bless Salonga, was born with down syndrome, developed autism at an early age, hearing problem, and lately Type 1 diabetes.

Bless admits she literally spends 24 hours caring for her daughter, but in spite of the challenges, she says that she is blessed having Olivia as her daughter. 

