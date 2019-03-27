Never give up: Raising a child with special needs

Bless admits she literally spends 24 hours caring for her daughter, but in spite of the challenges, she says that she is blessed having Olivia as her daughter.
Olivia with mom Bless Salonga Source: SBS
Published 27 March 2019 at 11:20am, updated 2 April 2019 at 2:55pm
By Bless Salonga
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Olivia, the 7-year old daughter of Bless Salonga, was born with down syndrome, developed autism at an early age, hearing problem, and lately Type 1 diabetes.
