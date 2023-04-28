Never too late: Finding passion and purpose through singing

Key Points Growing up in the Philippines, Kiko Ruiz always enjoyed singing, but it was never more than a hobby.

In his late 40s, Kiko discovered his love for singing, a passion that has transformed his life in unexpected and profound ways.

Kiko's highly anticipated second concert is just around the corner, and he is thrilled to be performing once again for the Filipino community in Australia.

"If you're feeling stuck or unfulfilled in your current path, take a step back and explore your interests. You never know what hidden talents and passions you may discover. It's never too late to start living the life you were meant to live."





Kiko Ruiz never expected to find his passion for singing later in life, but he is grateful for the journey that led him to it.





Kiko's love for singing became a beacon of hope and motivation for him, despite the adversities presented by the pandemic. It was a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there can be opportunities for growth and self-discovery.



