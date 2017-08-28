SBS Filipino

Never too late to start a new career

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_739340.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 August 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 28 August 2017 at 1:57pm
By Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Whether youre looking for work, want to start your own business or fulfil a long-term passion - starting a new career later in life can be challenging. Image: New career (Getty Images/Thomas Barwick)

Published 28 August 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 28 August 2017 at 1:57pm
By Amy Chien Yu-Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We meet a woman who became a yoga teacher in her 60s, career coaches and an older worker recruiter for tips and trends to help you make a successful career transition.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul