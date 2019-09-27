New AFP Chief orders probe into the Philippine Military Academy

The death of Dormitorio and the hospitalization of three other "Plebians" prompted the PMA's superintendent and the commandant of the corps of cadets to resign. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Newly appointed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Noel Clement has ordered a probe into the activities inside the Philippine Military Activity (PMA). The investigation will help in drafting policies which can assist in changes within the academy. The AFP Chief has also ordered an investigation into the fatal hazing of cadet fourth class Darwin Dormitorio
