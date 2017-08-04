Image: Generic image of child and computer, screenshot of website (SBS, AAP)
New app helps migrant parents spot dangers children face online
Published 4 August 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 4 August 2017 at 3:25pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Multicultural Foundation has launched a web app to encourage safe and healthy internet use in Australian homes. Available in 17 languages including Arabic, Somali, Chinese, Hindi, Turkish and Vietnamese, CyberParent is designed to teach parents how to know what their children are doing online and on social media.
