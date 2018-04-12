New campaign, short films target forced marriage

Advertisement for Forced Marriage in Australia

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2018 at 12:31pm, updated 12 April 2018 at 12:33pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The non-profit Core Community Services has launched a digital campaign to better raise awareness about forced marriage and its consequences. Image: A promotional ad by the campaign to prevent forced marriages

Published 12 April 2018 at 12:31pm, updated 12 April 2018 at 12:33pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share