New campaign to rid sports broadcasts of alcohol ads

site_197_Filipino_753041.JPG

Published 25 September 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 25 September 2017 at 2:09pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

A new campaign is calling for banning alcohol advertisements from the broadcasts of major sporting events because of concern children are being exposed to a drinking culture. Image: Rod Butterss as St Kilda president in 2004 (AAP)

Available in other languages
Health advocates say the advertisements normalise drinking for minors and have major repercussions for their wellbeing on into adulthood.

 

 

